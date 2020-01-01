NEWS Billy Crystal thinks staging a hostless Oscars is like 'having a trial without witnesses' Newsdesk Share with :







The 71-year-old comedian - who has hosted the awards show on nine occasions - has admitted he isn't a fan of the hostless concept, revealing he loves the tradition of having one person helm the bash.



Asked about the arrangements for the upcoming Oscars, Billy said: "[It is like] having a trial without witnesses. Moves faster, but not quite the result that you want."



Billy feels that having a host is important to the overall success of the show.



The comedy star - who first hosted the Academy Awards in 1990 - reflected: "I always loved being out there.



"I loved the, I guess, the trust, you know, that the movie Academy had in me to get me out there, and I felt like it was a great honour to do it. And I think that when you have a show that's as long as it is, things are going to happen.



"And I think the problem with the no-host thing, perhaps, is that there's not somebody out there to capitalise on that moment, like you had when the wrong best picture was nominated."



Billy also thinks it's important to have the right people in place for the upcoming event - even if it is going to be hostless.



Appearing on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', he warned: "I hope they get the right people out there in case something goes wrong."



Earlier this month, meanwhile, Kevin Hart revealed he wished he'd handled his Oscars controversy differently.



The comedy actor was due to host the Academy Awards last year but stepped back in December 2018, amid criticism of his old homophobic tweets.



He shared: "With the whole Oscars thing, there was a big gap between what I thought the problem was versus what the problem really was.



"I got 10 years where I made sure not to joke or play in the way that I did back then because it was a problem. I don't care if you're gay or not gay. I'm a people person. I'm going to love you regardless."