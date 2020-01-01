Jim Carrey 'freaked out' by artificial intelligence

Jim Carrey isn't a fan of artificial intelligence.

In an interview promoting his new Sonic The Hedgehog movie with The Project, the actor admitted he's uneasy about the technology.

"I don't know about you, but (Amazon's virtual assistant) Alexa freaks me out a little bit," he said. "She'll be floating around the bedroom soon saying, 'No, not like that.'"

Carrey appears in the feature as the iconic villain, Dr. Robotnik. The character is a mad scientist who appears in the classic video games and is known for his equally ridiculous and technologically advanced evil plans.

"I was just having a blast. You know, I was just really happy to be doing absolute insanity again," the comedy star explained. "I also love the character because he's kind of cutting edge in a way. I mean, he's A.I."

Sonic The Hedgehog follows the iconic blue hedgehog, voiced by Ben Schwartz, as he tries to navigate Earth with pal Tom Wachowski, played by James Marsden.

The movie hits cinemas from 13 February.