Rosie Perez fought for her role in Birds of Prey

Rosie Perez persuaded studio executives to cast her in Birds of Prey even though they were looking for someone younger.

The 55-year-old stars as Gotham City police detective Renee Montoya, who teams up with Margot Robbie’s villain Harley Quinn, Jurnee Smollett-Bell's Black Canary, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s crossbow-wielding fighter Huntress to help save a young child from an evil crime lord.

In an interview with Glamour U.K., Perez revealed she had to fight to get the role because executives at Warner Bros. wanted someone about 20 years younger.

"They wanted somebody young,” she recalled. “(Director) Cathy (Yan) called me, and she said, ‘I'm not supposed to be calling you. I'm just going to be honest. They want someone younger.’ And I burst out laughing and she said, ‘That's why I love you! When I can get you into Warner Brothers, I will give you a call.’ I didn't hear from her for months and then I saw the shortlist of actresses and they were all like 30 to 35 years old.

“I didn’t just go ‘oh well’ and move on. I'm not an ageing fighter that you're going to put out to pasture. You have to take charge and you have to try. So, I went into Warner Brothers, they called me the next day and I got the role.”

Accordingly, Perez hopes older women will see her fighting onscreen and get inspired to keep fit.

“I hope I inspire every woman of a certain age to get you’re a*s back in the gym,” the actress said. “It's not over. You can do it, because I thought I was done, and I am so not done.”

Birds of Prey is now showing in cinemas.