Adam Sandler jokes about Oscars snub during epic Independent Spirit Awards speech

Adam Sandler joked his "independent personality will shine on forever" as he scooped the Best Male Lead for his role in Uncut Gems at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday.

The 53-year-old actor missed out on an Oscar nomination for his acclaimed performance in the crime thriller movie, but as he took the stage at the Santa Monica, California, he took the opportunity to make a pointed remark on the snub.

"I'd like to give a shout-out to my fellow nominees, who will forever be known as the guys who lost to f**king Adam Sandler," he joked, before getting into his Oscar snub.

"You know, a few weeks back, when I was 'snubbed by the Academy', it reminded me when I briefly attended high school and was overlooked for the coveted yearbook superlative category, Best Looking," he recalled. "But my classmates did honour me with the allegedly less-prestigious designation of Best Personality. And tonight, as I look around this room, I realised the Independent Spirit Awards are the Best Personality awards of Hollywood."

He added: "So, let all those feather-head, douchebags, motherf**kers get their Oscars tomorrow night... Their handsome good looks will fade in time, while our independent personalities will shine on forever!"

The Funny People star also thanked his family for convincing him to take on the role, and poked fun at directors Josh and Benny Safdie.

“Two years ago, (producer Scott Rudin) said the words that would forever change my life. ‘No, those aren’t homeless rabbis, those are the Safdie brothers,'" he deadpanned.