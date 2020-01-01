Cats leads 2020 Razzies nominees

The live action remake of Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit musical Cats led the nominees at the 2019 Golden Raspberry Awards.

The box office flop, starring James Corden, Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson, Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift and Jason Derulo, tied with Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral and Sylvester Stallone's Rambo: Last Blood, both of which are in the running for Worst Picture.

They go up against psychological thriller The Fanatic and horror flick The Haunting of Sharon Tate for the dishonour.

Cats was also recognised for Worst Screen Combo and Worst Director, with Corden receiving a Worst Supporting Actor nod and Dench and Wilson competing for Worst Supporting Actress.

Worst Actor nominees include James Franco (Zerovilla), David Harbour (Hellboy), Matthew McConaughey (Serenity), Stallone (Rambo: Last Blood), and John Travolta, who landed two nods for The Fanatic and Trading Paint.

For Worst Actress, Anne Hathaway was nominated for The Hustle and Serenity. She goes up against Hilary Duff (The Haunting Of Sharon Tate), Francesca Hayward (Cats), Tyler Perry (A Madea Family Funeral), and Rebel Wilson (The Hustle).

In the more praising categories, Eddie Murphy was nominated for the Razzie Redeemer Reward for his role in Dolemite is My Name, along with Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers and Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems.

Keanu Reeves (John Wick 3, Toy Story 4) and Will Smith (Aladdin) are also nominated.

The redeemer prize recognises a past Razzie nominee or winner who has recently earned acclaim.