Uncut Gems and The Farewell lead Independent Spirit Awards

- NEWS
- COMPETITION
- DIRECTORY
Uncut Gems and The Farewell were the big winners at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California on Saturday.
Adam Sandler, who was snubbed by the Oscars for his portrayal of a gambling addict and jeweller, was finally recognised for his stellar performance in the Netflix drama, and was awarded the Best Male Lead honour at the ceremony at the star-studded ceremony in Santa Monica, California.
Brothers Benny and Josh Safdie scooped the Best Director trophy, and Uncut Gems also claimed the Best Editing award.
Robert De Niro was on hand to present the Best Feature honour to The Farewell's writer and director Lulu Wang, who made a passionate speech about equality in Hollywood.
"You don't have to encourage women - there are lots of women making films and in film school. Shadow programmes are great but women need the job - just give them the frickin' job," she stated.
The semi-autobiographical movie also earned Zhao Shuzhen a Best Supporting Female prize at the ceremony, which recognises films that have a budget of $22.5 million (£17 million) or less.
Renee Zellweger added to her awards season haul, scoring the Best Female Lead honour for Judy, while Willem Dafoe picked up the Best Supporting Male gong for The Lighthouse.
The full list of winners at the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards is:
BEST FEATURE
The Farewell
BEST FIRST FEATURE
Booksmart
BEST FEMALE LEAD
Renee Zellweger, Judy
BEST MALE LEAD
Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems
BEST DIRECTOR
Benny & Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems
BEST DOCUMENTARY
American Factory
BEST SUPPORTING MALE
Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse
BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE
Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell
BEST SCREENPLAY
Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach
BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
See You Yesterday, Fredrica Bailey & Stefon Bristol
BEST EDITING
Uncut Gems, Benny Safdie & Ronald Bronstein
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
Parasite
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD
Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach, Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler, Alan Alda, Laura Dern, Adam Driver, Julie Hagerty, Scarlett Johansson, Ray Liotta, Azhy Robertson & Merritt Wever)
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD
Give Me Liberty
PRODUCERS AWARD
Mollye Asher
SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD
Rashaad Ernesto Green, director of Premature
TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD
Nadia Shihab, director of Jabboland
THE BONNIE AWARD
Kelly Reichardt, American Factory