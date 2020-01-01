Uncut Gems and The Farewell lead Independent Spirit Awards

Uncut Gems and The Farewell were the big winners at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California on Saturday.

Adam Sandler, who was snubbed by the Oscars for his portrayal of a gambling addict and jeweller, was finally recognised for his stellar performance in the Netflix drama, and was awarded the Best Male Lead honour at the ceremony at the star-studded ceremony in Santa Monica, California.

Brothers Benny and Josh Safdie scooped the Best Director trophy, and Uncut Gems also claimed the Best Editing award.

Robert De Niro was on hand to present the Best Feature honour to The Farewell's writer and director Lulu Wang, who made a passionate speech about equality in Hollywood.

"You don't have to encourage women - there are lots of women making films and in film school. Shadow programmes are great but women need the job - just give them the frickin' job," she stated.

The semi-autobiographical movie also earned Zhao Shuzhen a Best Supporting Female prize at the ceremony, which recognises films that have a budget of $22.5 million (£17 million) or less.

Renee Zellweger added to her awards season haul, scoring the Best Female Lead honour for Judy, while Willem Dafoe picked up the Best Supporting Male gong for The Lighthouse.

The full list of winners at the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards is:

BEST FEATURE

The Farewell

BEST FIRST FEATURE

Booksmart

BEST FEMALE LEAD

Renee Zellweger, Judy

BEST MALE LEAD

Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

BEST DIRECTOR

Benny & Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems

BEST DOCUMENTARY

American Factory

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell

BEST SCREENPLAY

Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

See You Yesterday, Fredrica Bailey & Stefon Bristol

BEST EDITING

Uncut Gems, Benny Safdie & Ronald Bronstein

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

Parasite

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD

Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach, Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler, Alan Alda, Laura Dern, Adam Driver, Julie Hagerty, Scarlett Johansson, Ray Liotta, Azhy Robertson & Merritt Wever)

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD

Give Me Liberty

PRODUCERS AWARD

Mollye Asher

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD

Rashaad Ernesto Green, director of Premature

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD

Nadia Shihab, director of Jabboland

THE BONNIE AWARD

Kelly Reichardt, American Factory