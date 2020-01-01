Barbra Streisand and Eva Longoria pay tribute to Orson Bean

Barbra Streisand and Eva Longoria have paid tribute to veteran actor Orson Bean following his tragic death on Friday night (07Feb20).

The Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star was killed after being struck by two cars while trying to cross a street in Los Angeles. He was 91.

Streisand took to Twitter on Saturday to express her gratitude to the late actor and comedian, crediting him for her TV debut back in 1961, when Bean served as guest host of U.S. talk show Tonight Starring Jack Paar, and invited her to perform.

She wrote, "Orson Bean was so sweet. So kind. He put me on my first TV show. Thank you Orson. RIP."

Meanwhile, Bean's Desperate Housewives co-stars Longoria and Marcia Cross have also remembered their veteran castmate.

"My heart goes out to Orson Bean's wife and family," Longoria posted on Instagram. "I got the chance to act with this legend and he was an absolute joy to be around on set. Always funny and jolly and kind. Thank you Orson for sharing your talent with me and the rest of the world. RIP #DesperateHousewives".

"My heart breaks for (widow) #AlleyMills and #OrsonBean's family," Cross added in a tweet. "He was a joy to work with."

Filmmaker Phil Lord was also left saddened by Bean's loss: "Say a prayer for the legendary, hysterical, beloved Orson Bean tonight. He was my neighbor and my friend," The Lego Movie co-director shared late on Friday. "He never stopped delighting audiences, even when it was just me getting the paper. He was as encouraging and inspiring and energetic a mentor as you could hope to meet."