Parasite snags Best Picture at 2020 Oscars

Parasite made history at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (09Feb20) as it became the first non-English language film to be crowned Best Picture.

The South Korean thriller landed the top prize on Hollywood's big night, taking a total of four honours, including Best Director for Bong Joon Ho. It was also named Best International Feature, and Best Original Screenplay, an accolade Bong shared with Han Jin Won.

Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger completed their awards season hauls by taking home the Leading Actor and Leading Actress prizes for their respective performances in Joker and Judy Garland biopic Judy, while Brad Pitt and Laura Dern claimed the supporting prizes for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Marriage Story.

Meanwhile, Sam Mendes' war movie 1917 grabbed a trio of technical awards, famed songwriting duo Elton John and Bernie Taupin snagged the Best Original Song gong for Rocketman's (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again, and the Original Score title went to Hildur Gudnadottir for her work on Joker, making her the first woman in 23 years to win the category.

The 92nd Academy Awards was staged without a host for the second consecutive year, and opened with a colourful song-and-dance spectacular from Janelle Monae, while Eminem made a surprise appearance to perform his 2003 Best Original Song winner Lose Yourself, 18 years after missing the ceremony.

Idina Menzel, Elton John, Randy Newman, Chrissy Metz, and Cynthia Erivo also graced the Dolby Theater stage to deliver their Best Original Song nods, while Billie Eilish and her musician brother Finneas helped to remember those lost over the past year by delivering a cover of The Beatles' Yesterday during the In Memoriam segment, which saluted late stars like Kobe Bryant, Rip Torn, Monty Python's Terry Jones, Star Wars icon Peter Mayhew, Doris Day, Diahann Carroll, Peter Fonda, John Witherspoon, John Singleton, and Kirk Douglas, who died on Wednesday (05Feb20).

The winners of the 2020 Oscars are:

Best Picture:

Parasite

Best Director:

Bong Joon Ho - Parasite

Leading Actress:

Renee Zellweger - Judy

Leading Actor:

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Supporting Actress:

Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Supporting Actor:

Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adapted Screenplay:

Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi

Original Screenplay:

Parasite - Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won

International Feature:

Parasite

Documentary Feature:

American Factory

Animated Feature:

Toy Story 4

Cinematography:

1917 - Roger Deakins

Film Editing:

Ford v Ferrari, Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland

Production Design:

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh

Costume Design:

Little Women, Jacqueline Durran

Makeup and Hairstyling:

Bombshell, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker

Original Score:

Joker - Hildur Gudnadottir

Original Song:

(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again - Rocketman, by Elton John and Bernie Taupin

Sound Editing:

Ford v Ferrari, Donald Sylvester

Sound Mixing:

1917, Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson

Visual Effects:

1917, Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy

Animated Short:

Hair Love

Documentary short:

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)

Live Action Short:

The Neighbor's Window