Mindy Kaling's 'only concern' at Academy Awards was trying to match Brad Pitt and Laura Dern

The 40-year-old actress recently tweeted that the pair should "have to go on a date" if they both win their respective Actor and Actress in a Supporting Role prizes at Sunday's (09.02.20) ceremony at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, which they did, because they are "gorgeous, funny, and age appropriate".



Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' on the red carpet ahead of the show, she said: "[It's my] only concern tonight.

"I'm here and I'm presenting, so I have no stress on me.



"I'm just here to match actors together that look good together.



"Sometimes you just tweet things and you don't know that they're going to have that impact.



"I just think they're both gorgeous, they're funny, they're age appropriate, I feel like they're both going to win."



Mindy was "rooting" for the pair to strike up a romance at the ceremony, and she really hoped they would kiss on stage.



She added: "If it should move them just to kiss on stage, that would make me, and a lot of other people, happy.

"They're both just gorgeous, blonde, funny, I love it. I'm rooting for it."



Laura won the accolade for her role in 'Marriage Story', and Brad scooped the gong for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.



Mindy's comments come after she tweeted last week: "If Laura Dern and Brad Pitt win best supporting actor I think they should have to go on a date too (sic)"