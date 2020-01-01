NEWS Leonardo DiCaprio and partner Camila Morrone made a rare joint public appearance together at the Oscars Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star - who was nominated for Best Actor for his role as Rick Dalton in Quentin Tarantino's acclaimed flick - and the stunning 22-year-old actress arrived moments apart on the red carpet at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, however, they were shown on camera during Janelle Monae's opening performance sat next to Leonardo's co-star Brad Pitt.



Meanwhile, Camila recently insisted she doesn't care about the age gap between herself and the 45-year-old movie star.



The 'Never Goin' Back' star - who is 23 years younger than her actor boyfriend - doesn't think it's unusual for couple to have "large" differences in their ages and wishes people would stop judging them.



She said: "There's so many relationships in Hollywood -- and in the history of the world -- where people have large age gaps.



"I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date."



But she can understand why people are fascinated by their romance.



She said: "I probably would be curious about it, too."



However, Camila admitted it is "frustrating" that her relationship overshadows her work, but she's hoping that will change soon.



She said: "I think more and more now that people are seeing the film, I'm slowly getting an identity outside of that.

"Which is frustrating, because I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you're dating.



"I understand the association, but I'm confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation."



Camila and the 'Catch Me If You Can' star were first romantically linked in January 2018 and it was previously claimed their relationship is serious.



A source said: "They seem pretty serious. It's definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house."



However, it has been claimed Leonardo, 45, doesn't want to get married.



A source close to the Oscar-winning star - who has dated various stars over the years, including Gisele Bundchen and Bar Refaeli - said: "He's more mature and thinking longer term. He is very serious with Cami and has been for a while now, but marriage is not something that is on the horizon. He's happy with where things are and is committed to her. He's not thinking too far beyond that."