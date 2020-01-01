NEWS Eminem stuns crowd with surprise performance at 2020 Oscars Newsdesk Share with :







Eminem stunned the audience at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday night by staging a surprise performance of his Oscar-winning hit, Lose Yourself.



The hip-hop icon appeared onstage at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, having won the prize for Best Original Song for the lead track from his semi-autobiographical movie, 8 Mile, back in March 2003.



His unexpected set occurred following a montage of clips celebrating memorable movie songs, and had guests like Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot and Star Wars: The Last Jedi's Kelly Marie Tran happily rapping along to Lose Yourself from their seats, while singer Billie Eilish also appeared to enjoy the segment.



After the performance, Eminem, who did not attend the 2003 prizegiving, took to Twitter to mark the occasion.



"Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity...," the 47-year-old began, referencing the lyrics to the tune. "Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here."