Laura Dern reduces mother to tears with speech at 2020 Oscars

Laura Dern reduced her mother Diane Ladd to tears on Sunday when she dedicated her first Academy Awards win to her parents and praised them as her "acting heroes".



The actress landed her third Oscar nomination for her role as a cut-throat divorce attorney in Netflix film Marriage Story, and collected the Best Supporting Actress accolade at Los Angeles' Dolby Theater on the eve of her 54th birthday.



After thanking her children and stepchildren, whom she branded "the gifts of the love stories in my life", Dern honoured her mother and father, Ladd and Bruce Dern, and credited the Hollywood veterans for giving her a lifetime of love and inspiration.



"Some say, never meet your heroes, but I say, if you're really blessed, you get them as your parents," she remarked, as the camera cut to Ladd growing emotional in the audience. "I share this with my acting heroes, legends Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern. You got game, I love you."



Concluding her speech, Dern said, "Thank you all for this gift, this is the best birthday present ever!"



Ladd wasn't the only person moved by Dern's touching tribute - her Little Woman director Greta Gerwig and Marriage Story filmmaker Noah Baumbach were also spotted wiping away tears.



Dern had turned the Oscars into a family affair before she even stepped onto the stage, after bringing her mum and her two children, Jaya, 15, and 18-year-old Ellery, as her dates for Hollywood's big night.



The star previously landed Academy Awards nominations for 1992's Rambling Rose and 2015's Wild.