Fans upset after Luke Perry left out of In Memoriam segment at 2020 Oscars

Fans of Luke Perry were left outraged on Sunday night after the late actor was left out of the In Memoriam segment at the 2020 Oscars.

The annual montage pays tribute to figures from the world of Hollywood and entertainment who have died in the past year, with Steven Spielberg in charge of introducing the touching section at the awards ceremony held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

The video opened with a shot of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash last month. The former Los Angeles Lakers player won the Best Animated Short Oscar in 2018 for his five-minute autobiographical short film, Dear Basketball, which he wrote and executive produced.

Other performers remembered in the segment included Kirk Douglas, who passed away last week, Doris Day, Rip Torn, Buck Henry, Rutger Hauer, and Agnes Varda, among others.

However, one person noticeably absent from the montage was Luke, who died in March at the age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke. The snub was all the more obvious considering the screen star's last movie role had been in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - the film which earned numerous nominations at the Academy Awards.

Following the airing of the segment, over which Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas performed a moody cover of The Beatles' Yesterday, many of Luke's fans took to social media to complain about his absence from the tribute.

"Luke Perry's last movie was Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The man was more talented than most current actors' left pinky. Can't throw his photo up for .4 seconds at the Oscars? That's some bulls**t," one wrote.

"Luke Perry was in an Oscar-nominated movie this year this omission is insane," another commented, while a third added: "Once Upon Time in Hollywood was nominated for 8.2 million awards, so someone explain to me why Luke Perry wasn't in In Memoriam?"

Luke had previously been remembered in other awards ceremonies' tribute segments, including at the Emmys last year and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards last month.

However, the actor wasn't the only notable face missing from the Oscars' In Memoriam.

Former Disney star Cameron Boyce, who died aged 20 following a seizure last July, was also absent from the segment, with his Jessie co-star Skai Jackson taking to Twitter to express her frustration.

"Cameron Boyce??? Why did you guys forget about him?" she wrote. "It would have been nice if he was acknowledged... Smh."

In addition, House of 1000 Corpses star Sid Haig, who died aged 80 in September, was missing from the montage.

All three actors are included in the Oscars' online gallery of notable figures who have passed away in the last year.