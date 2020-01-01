NEWS Brad Pitt is ready to 'disappear for a little while' Newsdesk Share with :







The 56-year-old star capped off a successful awards season by taking home the Oscar for Actor in a Supporting Role at Sunday's (09.02.20) Academy Awards, but after all the accolades that have been bestowed on him for his performance in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', he's not looking for new roles as he wants to focus on producing through his Plan B Entertainment company.



Speaking backstage at the ceremony, he told reporters: "Right now, I think it's time to go disappear for a little while now and get back to making things.



"It has been a really special run and again, it's a community I love and friends I've made over 30 years, and they mean a lot to me, truly.



"And I feel a responsibility to that, more than anything. More than like a victory lap."



Brad has won praise for his funny and candid acceptance speeches during awards season and though he admitted he never feels comfortable speaking in public, he dismissed speculation he'd hired a speech writer to put them together for him - but did admit to asking some "funny friends" for help.



He said: "Historically I've always been really tentative about speeches. They make me nervous.



"So this -- this round, I figured if we're going to do this -- like, put some, like, some real work into it and try to get comfortable, and this is the result of that.



"No, I definitely write them. I have some funny friends. I have some very, very funny friends that helped me with some laughs, but, no, it's, you know, it's got to come from the heart.



"For me, it was just about getting cozy up in front of a mass of people. I know that sounds antithetical given the profession I've chosen but it's not necessarily my thing. So that's probably what I'll remember [about this awards season]."