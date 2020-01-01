NEWS Renee Zellweger and ex-partner Bradley Cooper reunited at the Oscars Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Judy' star - who won the Actress in a Leading Role accolade for her portrayal of Judy Garland in the biopic - was seen catching up with the 'A Star Is Born' actor at the ceremony, nine years after their split.



The pair - who dated between 2009 and 2011 - are both currently single.



Renee and Bradley were together for two years and also lived together for a few months, before calling time on their romance.



The 45-year-old star previously gushed about how much he loved Renee whilst promoting their 2010 flick 'Case 39'.

He admitted: "I can't say enough about her.



"I just love her."



"I [loved] coming to work. I love acting with her. I can learn so much from her."



Meanwhile, it was a big night for the actress, who paid tribute to the heroes who "unite and define us" as she collected the top prize.



While dedicating the accolade to the late screen legend, she also celebrate other icons and key figures of public life.

Speaking on stage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, she said: "I have to say this past year of conversations celebrating Judy Garland across generations and cultures has been a really cool reminder that our heroes unite us, those among us who inspire us to find the best in ourselves. They unite us. When we look to our heroes, we agree and that matters.



Venus and Serena and Selena, Bob Dylan, Scorsese, Fred Rogers, Harriet Tubman, we agree on our teachers and courageous men and women who serve, first responders and fire fighters.



"When we celebrate our heroes we're reminded of who we are as one people united.



"Judy Garland did not receive the honour at the time but I am certain this moment is a celebration of her legacy that began on our film set and is representative that her legacy of unique exceptionalism and inclusivity and generosity of spirit.



"It transcends any one artistic achievement Miss Garland you are certainly one of the heroes who unite and define us, this is for you. I'm so grateful."



The 50-year-old star also paid tribute to her fellow nominees in the category,



Cynthia Erivo ('Harriet'), Scarlett Johansson ('Marriage Story'),



Saoirse Ronan ('Little Women') and Charlize Theron ('Bombshell').



She said: "Thank you to the Academy for inviting me here alongside one of the most special collaborations and meaningful experiences of my life.



"I've said it before and I'll say it again, Cynthia, Scarlett, Saoirse, Charlize, I have to say it is an honour to be considered in your company."