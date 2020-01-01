NEWS James Corden, Missy Elliott and Minnie Driver join Cinderella musical Newsdesk Share with :







James Corden, Missy Elliott and Minnie Driver have joined the cast of Camila Cabello's Cinderella musical.



The movie, directed by writer/director Kay Cannon, is based on an original idea from the U.S. late night TV host, and will be a musical retelling of the classic fairytale.



The British star will play one of the mice who is turned into a footman to take Cinderella to the ball alongside fellow comedians John Mulaney and Romesh Ranganathan.



Meanwhile, rapper Elliott will play the Town Crier in the flick, while Driver has been tapped for the role of Queen Beatrice, according to Deadline.



The newcomers join Senorita singer Cabello, who is making her feature acting debut in Cinderella and will also be involved in the music, and as well as relatively unknown British actor Nicholas Galitzine, who has been cast as love interest Prince Robert.



Pierce Brosnan will also be playing the King, Idina Menzel will serve as the wicked stepmother, and Billy Porter will take on the role of the fairy godmother.



The musical comedy re-imagines the traditional Cinderella tale and follows the heroine as she tries to make her ambitious dreams come true. Production on the movie is set to begin this month.



Corden and Leo Pearlman are serving as producers on the film, alongside Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh, who was executive producer on Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.



The musical is set to hit theatres in February 2021.