The Farewell and Uncut Gems win big at Independent Spirit Awards

The Farewell and Uncut Gems were the big winners at the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California on Saturday.

Robert De Niro presented the Best Feature honour to The Farewell, with writer/director Lulu Wang taking to the stage and using her speech to address the lack of recognition for female filmmakers during awards season.

"There's been a lot of conversation this year about how to encourage more women in film," she said. "You don't have to encourage women - there are lots of women making films and in film school. Shadow programmes are great but women need the job - just give them the frickin' job."

The Farewell won a second prize, with Zhao Shuzhen scoring the Best Supporting Female award.

However, Uncut Gems came away with the most trophies with three - Adam Sandler for Best Male Lead, brothers Benny and Josh Safdie for Director, as well as Best Editing.

Sandler addressed his Oscars snub as he accepted his award.

"I'd like to give a shout-out to my fellow nominees, who will forever be known as the guys who lost to f**king Adam Sandler," he joked. "You know, a few weeks back, when I was 'snubbed by the Academy', it reminded me when I briefly attended high school and was overlooked for the coveted yearbook superlative category, Best Looking.

"But my classmates did honour me with the allegedly less-prestigious designation of Best Personality. And tonight, as I look around this room, I realised the Independent Spirit Awards are the Best Personality awards of Hollywood."

Renee Zellweger added to her 2019/2020 awards season haul, scoring the Best Female Lead honour for Judy, while Willem Dafoe picked up the Best Supporting Male gong for The Lighthouse.

The full list of winners at the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards is as follows:

Best Feature: The Farewell

Best First Feature: Booksmart

Best Female Lead: Renee Zellweger, Judy

Best Male Lead: Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

Best Supporting Male: Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse

Best Supporting Female: Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell

Robert Altman Award: Marriage Story

Best Director: Benny & Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems

Best Screenplay: Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Best First Screenplay: Fredrica Bailey & Stefon Bristol, See You Yesterday

Best Editing: Benny Safdie & Ronald Bronstein, Uncut Gems

Best Cinematography: Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse

Best International Film: Parasite

Best Documentary: American Factory

John Cassavetes Award: Give Me Liberty

Producers Award: Mollye Asher

Someone to Watch Award: Rashaad Ernesto Green, director of Premature

Truer Than Fiction Award: Nadia Shihab, director of Jaddoland

The Bonnie Award: Kelly Reichardt, American Factory