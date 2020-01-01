Vanessa Kirby returning for Mission: Impossible 7

Vanessa Kirby will reprise her role in the upcoming seventh instalment of the Mission: Impossible franchise.

The 31-year-old actress made her debut as the Alanna Mitsopolis, also known as the White Widow, in 2018's Mission: Impossible - Fallout, and is reprising her role for Christopher McQuarrie's upcoming action movie.

Vanessa casually confirmed her return in a new interview with Glamour U.K. by revealing she was "in the car, about to go to firearms training" after wrapping production on drama Pieces of a Woman, in which she stars as a grieving pregnant woman who loses her baby.

Th Crown star told the publication she was looking forward to getting back into shape thanks to the intensive training for Mission: Impossible.

"Actually, I am looking forward to training because it means you eat well and work out which I haven't been doing for that entire shoot," Vanessa shared.

She also told the magazine that she ended up eating for two while wearing her prosthetic pregnant belly on the set of Pieces of a Woman.

"I was wearing the belly twenty-four seven - I was even sleeping in it," she explained. "So, you could eat whatever you want, I was like, 'I am eating for two,' but there was no real two! It's a fake two! In my mind no one was going to tell until but then you whip it off and it's like, 'oh God!'"

Tom Cruise is set to return as secret agent Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible 7 and 8, alongside franchise newcomers Hayley Atwell, Nicholas Hoult, and Pom Klementieff. Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Henry Czerny are also reprising their roles.

Mission: Impossible 7 is set for release in July 2021.