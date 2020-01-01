NEWS Renee Zellweger thinks she's more appreciative of her latest Oscars success Newsdesk Share with :







The 50-year-old star won the Best Actress in a Leading Role accolade at the Academy Awards on Sunday (09.02.20) for her performance in 'Judy', and Renee admitted her latest success meant more to her this time around than her first Oscars triumph in 2004, when she won Best Supporting Actress for 'Cold Mountain'.



She reflected: "At that time, I think I was so busy that I wasn't actually in the moment. I think I had just flown home for something for 'Bridget Jones 2'.



"It's a different perspective. I'm a little more present now."



Renee believes that having spent some time out of the spotlight between 2004 and 2020, she now views her career in a "different way".



She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I think the time away and the time in between has helped me to appreciate it in an different way. I just look at in a different way. What it represents is a little bit different."



During her speech at the awards ceremony, Renee paid tribute to the heroes who "unite and define us".



The actress dedicated the accolade to the late Judy Garland - who she portrayed in the film - and celebrated other icons and key figures of public life.



Speaking on stage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, she said: "I have to say this past year of conversations celebrating Judy Garland across generations and cultures has been a really cool reminder that our heroes unite us, those among us who inspire us to ind the best in ourselves. They unite us. When we look to our heroes, we agree and that matters.



"Venus and Serena and Selena, Bob Dylan, Scorsese, Fred Rogers, Harriet Tubman, we agree on our teachers and courageous men and women who serve, first responders and fire fighters.



"When we celebrate our heroes we're reminded of who we are as one people united."