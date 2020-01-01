Luke Evans and boyfriend go Instagram official

Luke Evans has confirmed his relationship with Rafael Olarra in a new Instagram post.

The Beauty and the Beast actor, who is notoriously private about his dating life, uploaded a video of the pair to the social media site over the weekend, and even liked a friend's comment calling them a "cute couple".

In the footage, Luke and Rafael are seen giggling as they appear shirtless in front of a creek.

"He loves my Welsh humour....no, honestly!! he does!!" the 40-year-old captioned the clip with the hashtags, "#Hawaii memories #happiness."

While this is the first time the actor/singer has acknowledged his relationship with the art designer, who works at the Faena Hotel Miami Beach, he has previously posted several photos of them together.

Last month, Luke shared a post of Rafael running, while another snap showed the pair with a group of friends as they celebrated the start of 2020.

Rafael has also uploaded photos of Luke, including one with the caption: "Missing this one..."