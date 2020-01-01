Ricky Gervais hits out at 'inspirational speeches' ahead of 2020 Oscars

Ricky Gervais took to Twitter to preemptively mock stars for their "inspirational speeches" at the Oscars on Sunday night.

The five-time Golden Globes host hit the social media site hours before the 92nd Annual Academy Awards kicked off and poked fun at the many stars and celebrities who would be making speeches later in the evening.

When one user asked Gervais, hypothetically, what he would joke about if he were hosting this year's big show, the 58-year-old comedian responded: "I can't wait to hear all your inspirational speeches about equality, and it's great that the 3 hours you're here tonight is the only time your badly paid migrant house staff will get some time off to sleep this week."

In a second post he added: "It's great to see such diversity in the room tonight. Rich sex pests of all shapes and sizes."

The Office star's comments come just one month after he made headlines by hosting the Golden Globes again. While overseeing hosting duties, he took aim at the many stars in the room for their relationship to large corporations like Apple, Amazon, and Disney.

He also mocked some of the Hollywood celebrities over their relationship to late sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

The 2020 Oscars was the second year the awards show has gone without a host, after Kevin Hart was forced to step down from hosting the 2019 Oscars due to a string of unearthed homophobic tweets. The 2020 ceremony employed several guests hosts including Chris Rock and Steve Martin to introduce and announce each category.