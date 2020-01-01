NEWS Hollywood stars celebrate Parasite's historic Best Picture win at 2020 Oscars Newsdesk Share with :







Celebrities including Ava DuVernay, Sandra Oh, and Priyanka Chopra took to social media on Sunday night to celebrate Parasite becoming the first foreign language film to win the Oscar for Best Picture.



Bong Joon Ho's South Korean thriller was the underdog going into the ceremony and wasn't expected to win much more than the Best International Feature Film category, but ended up sweeping the event with four wins, also including Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, and the night's coveted Best Picture prize, which had been widely expected to go to 1917.



Social media users and celebrities alike were thrilled with the surprising and historic wins, with director DuVernay tweeting, "MASSIVE! HISTORIC! LANDMARK! PARASITE! The world is big and it is beautiful and films from everywhere deserve to be on that stage winning @TheAcademy's highest honour. This is wonderful and right. #Oscars."



Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu wrote, "Parasite Parasite Parasite Parasite!!!! Oh my gawwwdddd Parasite did it (sic)!!!! Director Bong did it!! The whole insanely talented cast did it!! South Korea did it. History made. Heading out to celebrate all night!!!" while Killing Eve star Oh posted, "Congratulations @ParasiteMovie So so proud to be Korean."



Indian actress Chopra added, "Wow! It's so emotional to see an international film like Parasite, in Korean with English subtitles, not only receive such a warm embrace from audiences around the world, but also this kind of recognition from one of the most prestigious film academy's (sic) in the world... Congratulations to the entire film for shattering the glass ceiling and making history as the first non-English film to win Best Picture."



South Korean President Moon Jae-in also offered up his congratulations on social media, thanking Joon Ho for giving "pride and courage" to the country's people.



Earlier in the night, as the filmmaker accepted the Best Director prize, he told the audience, "After winning Best International Feature, I thought I was done for the day and was ready to relax. Thank you so much... I never thought I would win."



He let other members of the Parasite team speak following the Best Picture win but told reporters backstage that the film's Oscars haul was "really f**king crazy".