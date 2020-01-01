NEWS Ellen DeGeneres hailed Brad Pitt's 'incredible hair' following his Oscars success Newsdesk Share with :







The 62-year-old actress is a long-time friend of the Hollywood star, who won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role accolade for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', and Ellen quickly took to social media to praise her showbiz pal.



She wrote on Twitter: "So happy for my friend, Brad Pitt. What an incredible win. And what incredible hair. #TheOscars (sic)"



During his acceptance speech, Brad dedicated his Academy Awards win to his children.



The acclaimed actor - who has Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with former spouse Angelina Jolie - picked up the first award of the evening at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.



Brad appeared emotional as he said: "I'm not one to look back but this has made me do so, I'm a bit gobsmacked, I think about my folks taking me to my first drive-thru, taking me to see Butch & Sundance, and moving out here, Geena and Ridley giving me my first shot



"All the wonderful people I've met along the way, to stand here now - 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', ain't that the truth.



"This is for my kids, who colour everything I do. I adore you."



Brad - who plays stuntman Cliff Booth in the movie - went on to pay tribute to the film's director, Quentin Tarantino, co-star Leonardo DiCaprio and the rest of the cast.



He said: "Quentin, [you're] original, and one of a kind.



"I love the ethos you give Cliff Booth, look for the best in people Expect the worst, but look for the best.



"Leo, I'll ride on your coat tails any time man, the view is fantastic. The rest of the cast and crew..."