Brad Pitt denies hiring writers to pen his awards show speeches

Brad Pitt has denied hiring writers to script his acceptance speeches throughout the 2020 awards season.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor capped off a great run by bagging the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor on Sunday night - his first acting win at the Academy Awards.

Brad thanked his children and the movie's director, Quentin Tarantino, in his acceptance speech - and also mocked U.S. President Donald Trump over his impeachment trial. But in a new interview, the star insisted he does not employ people to write jokes for him, despite impressing people with his witty remarks.

"Historically, I've always been really tentative about speeches, like, they make me nervous," he told the New York Post. "So, this - this round, I figured if we're going to do this - like, put some, like, some real work into it and try to get comfortable, and this is the result of that."

Asked if he got professional help with his speeches, the 56-year-old explained, "No, I definitely write them. I have some funny friends. I have some very, very funny friends that helped me with some laughs, but, no, it's, you know, it's got to come from the heart."

Brad was also asked if he ever feels shy when speaking in public.

"For me, it was just about getting cosy, you know, up in front of a mass of people. I know that sounds antithetical given the profession I've chosen, but it's not necessarily my thing. So that's probably what I'll remember," he added.

Brad now joins his ex-wife, and mother to his six kids, Angelina Jolie as an Oscar winner. She won the Best Supporting Actress accolade for her performance in Girl, Interrupted back in 2000.