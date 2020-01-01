Maria Bello announces engagement

Maria Bello is engaged to French chef Dominique Crenn.

The 52-year-old actress, famous for her roles in movies such as Coyote Ugly and Lights Out, beamed as she told Entertainment Tonight at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Award Party on Sunday night that she and Dominique got engaged on 29 December in Paris, France.

"We're pretty happy, considering we just got engaged, so this is sort of our fun time out in Hollywood for the first time since we've been engaged," she shared.

Suggesting that Dominique, 55, was the one to pop the question, Maria added: "It was very surprising, but meant to be. It's about time. I've finally grown up enough to get married. I think we just light each other up."

Maria shares a son Jackson, 18, with her former boyfriend Dan McDermott, and first came out in November 2013, when she wrote about having a same-sex relationship with then-girlfriend Clare Munn in her book Whatever...Love Is Love: Questioning the Labels We Give Ourselves.