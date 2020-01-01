NEWS Brad Pitt 'put some real work' into his award show speeches Newsdesk Share with :







The 56-year-old actor has been scooping up awards for his performance in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ this year, including the Academy Award, BAFTA, Golden Globe, and SAG Award, all for Best Supporting Actor.



And whilst he’s been giving plenty of speeches, he has now insisted he’s penned every one of them himself, after previously being “really tentative about speeches”.



Speaking in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday (09.02.20), he said: “Historically, I’ve always been really tentative about speeches. They make me nervous. So this round I figured if we’re gonna do this, [I’m going to] put some real work into it, try to get comfortable, and this is a result of that. I definitely write [them].”



Brad admitted that although he has “some very funny friends” who would no doubt help him write his speeches, he knows the words would sound better “coming from the heart”.



The Hollywood superstar dedicated his Oscars win to his children, Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, whom he has with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.



He said: "I'm not one to look back but this has made me do so, I'm a bit gobsmacked, I think about my folks taking me to my first drive-thru, taking me to see Butch & Sundance, and moving out here, Geena and Ridley giving me my first shot



"All the wonderful people I've met along the way, to stand here now - 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', ain't that the truth.



"This is for my kids, who colour everything I do. I adore you.”



Brad even managed to deliver a witty speech at the BAFTAs, despite not being at the ceremony in person.



Earlier this month, his co-star Margot Robbie read out his speech on his behalf, in which he had made a quip about his love life, comparing it to the UK’s decision to leave the European Union, which was made official just days before the BAFTAs.



Margot said: "Brad couldn't be here tonight due to family obligations, so he asked me to read his response for him.

"He starts by saying, 'Hey Britain. Heard you just became single. Welcome to the club! Wishing you the best with the divorce settlement.'



“He then says, 'Thank you to the Academy for this extreme honour.' He says he's 'always been a bit intimidated over here given the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts and the titans that have come before, so this is especially meaningful.’ ”