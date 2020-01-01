Vanessa Bryant takes to Instagram to mourn Kobe and Gigi

Vanessa Bryant has outpoured her grief on Instagram as she mourns husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna.

The basketball legend and the 13-year-old died in a shock helicopter crash last month (26Jan20) and Vanessa admits she is still in agonising pain over their deaths.

"I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words," she shared on Instagram on Monday in a caption attached to video footage showing Kobe coaching Gigi's basketball team. "My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone.

"I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong."

Vanessa moved on to confess she has survivor's grief, but is staying strong for her three other children.

"Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live," she wrote. "Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

"I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all."

Kobe and his daughter Gianna were on their way to a basketball game for her team in the helicopter before it crashed. The accident claimed the lives of nine people.