Kellan Lutz's wife details pain of lost child in hard-hitting blog post

Twilight star Kellan Lutz's wife has opened up about her miscarriage hell, confessing her life changed in a day after learning she'd lost the couple's child.

Blogger Brittany Lutz took to social media on Sunday (09Feb20) to share her pain with followers, accompanied by a photo of a bouquet of flowers she bought to honour her daughter.

"It feels as though within one day we went from a season that felt like a warm summer day, to the most frigid, windiest, iciest, day ever recorded," she said. "My emotions and feelings are slightly all over the place, which is to be expected.

"Some moments I feel so full of peace and hope and expectancy. And other moments, simply put, it all just hurts like hell. I think it is important to try to always operate from a place of positivity, but that doesn’t mean you don’t acknowledge the other side too. We are human after all. We all hurt, bleed, cry. Feeling the negative emotions doesn’t make you negative."

Brittany revealed the pain isn't just mental, adding the bruises on her neck and arms are reminders of the "IVs and blood transfusions", while explaining her breasts are "leaking and hurt(ing) like heck. It feels like a cruel reminder that I have no baby to feed."

But she also has a lot of "unexplainable hope and excitement for the future", adding: "I’m not ready for another pregnancy right now, (not sure when I will be honestly), but I’m excited to heal and move forward and explore this new version of myself. This situation didn’t make me the person I thought I would become (specifically a mother to a real-life baby girl), but it did birth a new version of me. Truthfully I’m scared and nervous but at the same time really eager to get to know her."

The Lutzes announced the sad news they'd lost their baby on Thursday (06Feb20), when Brittany was six months pregnant.