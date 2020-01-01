Jon Peters: 'I'm an old fool for marrying Pamela Anderson'

Hollywood producer Jon Peters feels like an "old fool" after calling off an engagement to wed Pamela Anderson.

The couple was only married for 12 days and now Peters admits he feels awful after paying off his ex-wife's debts only to get dumped.

"There's no fool like an old fool," Peters, 74, tells the New York Post.

He agreed to go public about his disastrous marriage after reading an article which suggested he got hitched on a whim and Pam walked out because she found him "too controlling".

He insists Anderson, 52, proposed to him in a text.

"Needless to say that when she texted me that she wanted to get married, it was kind of a dream come true even though I was engaged to someone else and the lady was moving in," Peters explains.

"I dropped everything for Pam. She had almost $200,000 in bills and no way to pay it, so I paid it and this is the thanks I get."

Peters and Pam wed in Malibu, California on 20 January (20) and announced they were splitting on 1 February.

He also handed Page Six his break-up text to Pam, which he insists "is self explanatory".

It reads: "these past 9 days have been a beautiful amazing love fest... (but) this whole marriage thing with lawyers, debt, and jazmin (sic) has scared me... i thought building an empire together would be fun but i was wrong. i am a simple guy who loves my kids. i don't want to fly back and forth to canada. as beautiful as that place is i don't like traveling. i'm sorry."

Jazmin refers to Peters' new lifestyle website, which launched in December (19).

Peters' text to Anderson continues: "i still want you to be in my movie... this will be an amazing breakthrough for you. I can love you by giving you a new career. we need a couple weeks to detune then we can talk. i love you.

"i have built a financial empire over the last 50 years that i've left all to my kids. it's something that is very private and personal to me. the thought of lawyers going through my business makes me want to throw up. i need a break. some time to think. i do love you. but i don't know how people get together when there's so much energy around the couple."

As for the claims that he is too controlling, Peters responds: "I welcomed her into my life with open arms and love since I have looked after her for many years. If she meant controlling, I've paid... (her) bills since she was broke. I bought her a completely new wardrobe. I didn't want to say anything, just wanted it to be that we were going our own separate ways but when I read your article I felt the need to tell the true story."

A representative for Anderson tells the Post, "These claims are not only entirely fabricated, they are ludicrous. Despite Mr. Peters' efforts to elicit a response from Ms. Anderson, she has no comment to provide and wishes him well."