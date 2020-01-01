Dwayne Johnson's daughter realises dream of following dad into wrestling

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter is going into the family business, by embarking on a wrestling career.

Simone Johnson, 18, has begun her training with World Wrestling Entertainment with a view to becoming a ring professional just like her dad, grandfather and great-grandfather.

The teenager, who is The Rock's daughter from his marriage to his business partner Dany Garcia, has been spotted at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, according to the WWE.

If she succeeds, the Johnsons will become the first family of wrestling, becoming the first clan to boast four generations of fight pros.

"To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy," she says.

And she is already turning heads in the wrestling world: "Simone Johnson's unbridled passion and incredible drive has earned her a coveted spot training with the elite athletes from around the world at the WWE Performance Center," said Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, the company's executive vice president of talent.

"Not only does Simone now have an opportunity to cultivate and display her passion for WWE within the Performance Center, but she'll carry on the tradition of her incredible family lineage while creating her own impact as WWE's first fourth generation superstar."

Simone has posted photo of herself at the training facility.

She captioned the shot: "For the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & was determined to make this dream a reality - this is for you. I'm beyond thankful for this opportunity & ready to get after it. Let's do this."

Johnson's mother also shared the news on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself holding Simone as a baby.

"It's been the blessing of my life to watch you grow @simoneGJohnson & while the legacy of the family may be your platform, your future will be uniquely yours to earn," she said.

"Congrats my love on living your dream & welcome to @WWENext @WWE!! #4thGenerationSuperstar."

Her dad responded to the post with a simple, "Beautiful."