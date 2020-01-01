Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke expecting baby

Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke are expecting their first child together.

Musician Domino took to Instagram on Monday to announce the happy news that she is pregnant with her second child. However, she also used her post to reflect on the pair of suffering multiple miscarriages in the past.

"On the road again," the 36-year-old captioned a photo of her baby belly. "Pregnancy after loss is a whole other thing. After two miscarriages in a row, we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done. As a birth attendant, I've seen and heard it all. It takes everything I've got to detach lovingly from the losses I've been present for and be in my own experience."

Domino, who is a trained doula, opened up about her pregnancy with Cassius, her 10-year-old son from a previous relationship, too.

"When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing. I had no community. I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries. Now, with 10 years' worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have," she noted. "You're already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we've never had to, little one. Thank you."

Former Gossip Girl star Penn, 33, and Domino wed in 2017.