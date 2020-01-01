Scott Derrickson 'never had opportunity' to write script before departing Doctor Strange sequel

Scott Derrickson "never had the opportunity" to start writing the script for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness before he left the movie.

Last month, the filmmaker exited the follow-up to the 2016 Marvel superhero movie, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Benedict Wong, and cited "creative differences" as the reason for quitting as director.

Rumours had swirled that Derrickson and co-writer C. Robert Cargill had written a script that Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige was unhappy with, leading to them to both quit the sequel.

However, Cargill took to Twitter over the weekend to shoot down the reports and reveal that they hadn't even penned a draft.

"Since it keeps coming up in news stories, it's worth noting that Scott and I never had the opportunity to write a draft of MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS, so whatever they are working with now isn't derivative of our work," he shared.

"I am of course very excited to see where they take Stephen next," Cargill added, referencing Doctor Strange's alter ego, Stephen Strange.

According to IMDb, the screenplay for the sequel has been written by Michael Waldron, who helped write the first episode of the upcoming Disney+ series, Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston as the antihero.

Sam Raimi is currently in negotiations to helm the mystical sequel, and Derrickson recently gave his approval to the news in a touching post on Twitter.

"I've worked with Sam Raimi. One of the nicest people I've known in the film business, and as a director, a true living legend," he wrote. "What a great choice to take over Doctor Strange."

Production on the sequel, which will also star Chiwetel Ejiofor and Elizabeth Olsen, is scheduled to begin in May.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set for release in May 2021.