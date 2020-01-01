Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel to feature whole new cast

Rian Johnson wants Daniel Craig's detective Benoit Blanc to investigate a whole new cast of characters in the upcoming Knives Out sequel.

The inquiries of the British actor's Southern sleuth proved a hit with audiences last year, with Johnson already starting work on a follow-up to his whodunnit movie.

Speaking to Variety at the Oscars on Sunday, the Looper filmmaker confirmed that while Craig would return, no one else from the original cast, which included Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, and Lakeith Stanfield would reprise their roles.

"It's going to be Daniel (Craig) playing Benoit Blanc, the detective. Other than that, all bets are off. It's a totally new cast," he said.

Asked about who might replace them, he hinted at another all-star cast, adding: "I want everybody! Just point. Throw a rock on this red carpet and you'll hit someone that I want in the movie."

Knives Out has taken almost $300 (£233 million) in cinemas across the globe since it opened last November, and Johnson previously discussed wanting to create a Knives Out franchise.

"I would love to. We'll see how this one does, you know. But if this movie does alright, if I can get together with Daniel every few years and do a new Benoit Blanc mystery? New location, new cast, new mystery. It'd be so much fun," the filmmaker told Screen Rant.