Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union turned to Pose cast when daughter came out as transgender

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union sought advice from the cast of TV show Pose when his daughter Zaya came out as transgender.

The sportsman's 12-year-old child, who was born Zion, came out as transgender last year, and the athlete opened up about the moment his child approached him about her new name during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"(She) came home and said, 'Hey, so I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward, I'm ready to live my truth. And I want to be referenced as she and her. I'd love for you guys to call me Zaya'," the retired basketball player recalled.

After accepting his daughter's decision to live as a female, the star confessed, "(It was) our job as parents to listen to that, to give them the best information we can, to give the best feedback we can."

Dwyane revealed the couple approached the cast of Pose, about New York City's African-American and Latino LGBTQ and gender-nonconforming ballroom culture scene in the 1980s, for advice from its largely transgender and non-binary cast.

"That was our job to go out and get information, to reach out to every relationship we have," he said. "My wife reached out to everybody on the cast of Pose. We just tried to figure out as much information as we (could) to make sure we give our child the best opportunity to be her best self."

And he insisted neither he or the Bring It On star ever questioned Zaya's decision to come out, adding: "Once Zion came home and said, 'Call me Zaya,' and was ready to take on this, I looked at her and said, 'You are a leader. It's our opportunity to allow you to be a voice.' Right now it's through us, because she's 12 years old, but eventually it will be through her."

Zaya is Dwyane's child with his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches.