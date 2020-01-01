Milla Jovovich's baby daughter has 'bad case' of jaundice

Milla Jovovich's newborn daughter Osian is suffering from a "bad case" of jaundice.

The 44-year-old welcomed her third child with husband Paul W.S. Anderson on 2 February and, in a new Instagram post, she revealed the tot has been in and out of the hospital for tests.

Alongside a sweet photo of middle daughter Dashiel, four, giving her baby sister a bottle, Milla explained: "I've had to supplement with expressed breast milk because Osian has a bad case of jaundice that she hasn't been able to kick, so we've been in and out of the hospital all week and they said the more milk she eats the quicker she'll get them all out.

"But she falls asleep so quickly breastfeeding that we've had to do the bottle feedings, so she gets as much as possible."

The Resident Evil actress went on to share that Osian has been undergoing regular tests.

"Poor one has so many little scratches on her heels where they've taken blood to test her for antibodies, it makes my heart hurt to think about. But, hopefully, the blood test they did today will show that she's all better," she continued.

Infant jaundice is a common condition and causes a yellow discolouration of the baby's skin and eyes. It is usually treated by regular feeding.

Milla and Paul are also parents to 12-year-old daughter Ever.