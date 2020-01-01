James Bobin in talks to direct Ryan Reynolds' Clue remake

The Muppets director James Bobin is in talks to helm the upcoming Clue remake.

News of the movie first broke in 2018, when it was revealed Ryan Reynolds would be reuniting with Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick for the comedy thriller, which is inspired by the classic board game.

Last year, Jason Bateman was circling the new Fox/Disney project, and was in negotiations to direct and star in the comedy thriller. However, due to filming and directing commitments on his hit Netflix drama Ozark, the 51-year-old was forced to exit Clue.

Now, comedy writer Bobin, who made his directing debut with The Muppets in 2011, has been approached to helm the remake, according to Variety.

The filmmaker, who began his career writing for the likes of Sacha Baron Cohen and Flight of the Conchords, has also helmed the 2014 sequel Muppets Most Wanted, as well as Alice Through the Looking Glass and last year's Dora the Explorer adaptation, Dora and the Lost City of Gold.

As well as starring in the remake, Reynolds will be producing the movie with his production company Maximum Effort, alongside Allspark Pictures.

No other stars have been added to the cast.

The popular board game, which is called Cluedo in the U.K., was first developed in 1949. Players try to determine which character - Miss Scarlett, Reverend/Mr Green, Colonel Mustard, Professor Plum, Mrs. Peacock and Mrs. White - murdered the game's victim, where the crime took place, and which weapon was used.

The first movie inspired by the game was directed by Jonathan Lynn and released in 1985. It starred Eileen Brennan, Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, and Christopher Lloyd.