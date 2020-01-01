John Krasinski: 'I didn't want anything to do with A Quiet Place sequel'

John Krasinski originally refused to have anything to do with a sequel to his horror movie A Quiet Place.

The original sci-fi horror, which followed a family fighting for survival in a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by blind extraterrestrial creatures with an acute sense of hearing, was a major hit with the critics and at the box office following its release in 2018, so studio bosses at Paramount wanted Krasinski, who wrote, directed and starred in the original, to make a follow-up.

However, Krasinski has revealed to Entertainment Weekly he was reluctant to sign on for the sequel and had to be persuaded that it would a good idea.

"I totally understood why the studio wanted to do a sequel for financial reasons," he explained. "I didn't want anything to do with it because, weirdly, as much as I'm the writer-director, I'm also a huge fan of this movie. I didn't want to be a part of anything that would be viewed as a cash grab."

However, once he sat down and went through possible ideas for a sequel, he was "Jedi-mindtricked into directing this thing".

Now, Krasinski is dealing with "very core-level anxieties" as he works hard to get A Quiet Place Part II finished ahead of its release in March, and The Office star is hopeful that fans of the original will love the follow-up just as much as he does.

"I hope people think the movie is as good as I think it is, because I had the same anxieties that (the fans) did when I heard they were making a sequel: 'Why are they doing that?' Hopefully I answered that question," he shared.

A Quiet Place Part II, starring Krasinski's wife Emily Blunt, returning stars Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe, and new additions Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou, is in cinemas from 20 March.