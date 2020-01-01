NEWS Kim Kardashian: 'I don't want to be an old mum' Newsdesk Share with :







Kim Kardashian has all but ruled out having more children, insisting she doesn't want to be an "old mum".



The reality star and husband Kanye West are already parents to daughter North, six, and four-year-old son Saint, whom Kim carried herself, and daughter Chicago, two, and son Psalm, nine months, who were carried via surrogate.



In an interview on Laura Wasser's All's Fair podcast, the attorney asked Kim about her future family plans, to which she replied: "I just can't do more because I really want to... I want to go to (law) school, and I want to do all this stuff. I mean, I could do two more, but I just don't think I should. I'd have to go through IVF and I'm gonna turn 40 - I don't want to be an old mum. I think four is good."



Kim, who will be turning 40 this October, is one of six children.



And because she and her siblings are still so reliant on their mother Kris Jenner, it makes her cautious about having any more kids as she gets older.



"I want to pay attention - I think everyone needs attention. And just seeing how my mum is 64 and we still don't stop bugging her. I'm (nearly) 40 and I call her daily, all day long," the 39-year-old shared.