NEWS Macaulay Culkin scolded James Franco for asking him about Leaving Neverland Newsdesk Share with :







Macaulay Culkin scolded James Franco when he asked him what he thought of the Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland.



The Home Alone star was close friends with Jackson, and even acted as a character witness for the defence in the late singer's 2005 sexual abuse trial. While Jackson was acquitted during the 2005 trial, more sexual abuse allegations against him were explored in Dan Reed's HBO documentary, which was released last year.



Culkin reflected on the film during an interview with Esquire and revealed his peers were also keen to know what he thought of it shortly after its release.



Upon running into James Franco on a plane, Culkin recalled: "He goes, 'So, that documentary!' ... I was like, 'Uh-huh.' Silence. So, then he goes, 'So what do you think?' And I turned to him and I go, 'Do you wanna talk about your dead friend?' And he sheepishly went, 'No, I don't.' So, I said, 'Cool, man, it was nice to see you.'"



Culkin has long insisted his relationship with Jackson was entirely innocent - so much so that Reed opted against interviewing him for Leaving Neverland.



And stressing that once again during the Esquire chat, the 39-year-old said: "He never did anything to me. I never saw him do anything. And especially at this flashpoint in time, I'd have no reason to hold anything back.



"The guy has passed on. If anything - I'm not gonna say it would be stylish or anything like that, but right now is a good time to speak up. And if I had something to speak up about, I would totally do it. But no, I never saw anything."