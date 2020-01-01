Harrison Ford slams President Donald Trump during TV appearance

Harrison Ford hit out at U.S. President Donald Trump during a TV appearance on Monday night.

The actor sat down for an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote his new film The Call of the Wild, which is about a man who, along with his newfound canine companion, embarks on a mission to find his place in the world.

But part of the way through the conversation, Kimmel presented Ford with a poster for the flick that was mocked-up with fake reviews from Trump. The comments were inspired by his insistence that his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which was at the centre of the recent impeachment inquiry, was "perfect".

"Have you seen the reviews?" Kimmel asked before reading out the fake reviews. "'That call was perfect - Donald J. Trump'...'This was a perfect call'.

"'It was a great call. Not just a good call, it was a perfect call.' The reviews are really pouring in."

Ford burst out laughing, before adding: "That's the first thing that son of a b**ch has done for me... ever!"

And when Kimmel mentioned his next guest "Science Bob" Pflugfelder, the 77-year-old joked: "We don't believe in science anymore... Nobody here believes in science anymore?"

The actor has previously spoken out against the Trump administration's attitude to environmental issues and apparent denial of climate change.

The Call of the Wild hits cinemas from 19 February.