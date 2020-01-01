NEWS Emilio Estevez has written a TV show for his brother Charlie Sheen to star in Newsdesk Share with :







The 57-year-old actor-and-director recently finished work on the new project and thinks it would be the perfect vehicle for his younger sibling Charlie, 54, to make his acting comeback after almost three years away from screens.



In an interview with the Metro newspaper, Emilio said: "I actually wrote a show for him in the last couple of months and I don't know what the status is of that. So we will see. I know that he wants to get back on the tube [TV] and it would be the right vehicle for him."



Emilio and Charlie have worked together before, most famously on 1988 Billy the Kid Western 'Young Guns' and most recently on 'Rated X', which was released in 2000.



The pair come from a dynasty of actors as their father is 'The West Wing' star Martin Sheen, whilst their mother Janet is an actress-and-producer. Their brother Ramon Estevez and sister Renée Estevez also followed their parents into the industry.



Emilio has starred with his dad Martin, 79, in several movies, such as 1989's 'Nightbreaker' and 1996's 'The War At Home'.



But it was the time he got to spend with his father - real name Ramon Estevez - on the set of Francis Ford Coppola's 1979 acclaimed Vietnam War epic 'Apocalypse Now' which inspired his acting ambitions.



He said: "If you have seen 'Hearts of Darkness' [the documentary of the film's making] it was everything in that times ten. It was mad. I had one line on the Do Lung Bridge sequence, which was cut out of the movie, where a soldier is shot nearby and I scream for a medic. But they trained us for weeks to be soldiers. We learnt how to use machine guns and dig trenches, it was an extraordinary experience. I was only 14 years old and I would come home after a night shoot, still dressed in my soldier wardrobe, and my mom would just look at me and weep and she would say, 'I never want to see you go off to war.'"