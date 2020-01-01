NEWS Harvey Weinstein will not testify at his ongoing sexual assault trial Newsdesk Share with :







The 67-year-old disgraced producer is currently facing five counts relating to sexual assault - including two counts of predatory sexual assault, two counts of rape and one count of criminal sex act - at Manhattan Supreme Court, all of which he has pleaded not guilty to.



And on Tuesday (11.02.20) the defence rest their case after calling upon seven witnesses to testify on behalf of Weinstein, as they revealed the producer himself will not be taking to the stand.



Defence attorney Damon Cheronis told Justice James Burke in the courtroom: “We discussed it with Mr. Weinstein. Obviously, he pleaded not guilty. The state hasn’t met their burden and he’s not going to testify.”



Burke then asked Weinstein if the statement was “accurate”, to which he responded: “Yes, that’s accurate.”



And Cheronis added: “The defence on behalf of Mr. Weinstein rests.”



The witnesses called by the defence over the last week have included former Miramax consultant Paul Feldsher, a memory expert named Dr. Elizabeth Loftus, and Talita Maia, a friend of one of Weinstein’s accusers Jessica Mann, who claimed Mann only ever “spoke highly” of the producer.



When the prosecution witnesses testified earlier this month, jurors heard from the three women who’s allegations against Weinstein form the basis of his charges, Mann, Miriam 'Mimi' Haleyi, and Annabella Sciorra.



Sciorra claims Weinstein raped her in the early 1990s, whilst Haleyi alleges she was sexually assaulted in 2006, and Mann has accused Weinstein of raping her in 2013.



With the defence resting its case, jurors must now listen to the closing statements by both the prosecution and the defence, before reaching a verdict.



If found guilty, Weinstein could face life in prison.



The movie mogul has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.