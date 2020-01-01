Odette Annable to lead thirtysomething revamp cast

Newly-single Odette Annable is heading back to the small screen for a leading role in the thirtysomething reboot.

She will portray the grown-up daughter of Ken Olin and Mel Harris' characters, Michael and Hope Steadman, from the beloved 1980s TV drama, which is being revamped by original series creators Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick.

Written by Herskovitz and Zwick and to be directed by Zwick, thirtysomething(else) will follow the kids from the show as adults, supported by members of the original cast, including Olin, Harris, Timothy Busfield and Patty Wettig.

Annable joins Chris Wood, who will play her character Janey’s younger brother, Leo Steadman. The two previously co-starred on TV comic book series Supergirl.

Filming on the pilot of thirtysomething(else) is slated to begin in March (20).

Odette's casting comes four months after she split from actor Dave Annable, her husband of nine years.

The couple announced the sad news in a statement to People, which read: "It’s with heavy hearts that we have come to the mutual decision to separate at this time.

"Our daughter is our primary concern and we remain committed to co-parenting her together. We ask that you please respect our family’s privacy at this time."