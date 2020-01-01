Emily Blunt's battle with stuttering is helping her raise compassionate kids

Emily Blunt's struggle to overcome her stutter has helped her raise more empathetic children.

The actress, who shares daughters Hazel and Violet with husband John Krasinski, has been open about her battle with the speech impediment in the past and she insists she has used her experiences to encourage her kids to treat others who are different with compassion.

"I encourage empathy in my kids and embracing differences and not being scared of them, or teasing people for them, you know?" she tells Marie Claire magazine. "Making mistakes or feeling like you have something that causes you to make mistakes, is a good thing. It's how you learn and it's how you grow."

She adds, "When you go through something like that, you establish a real sense of kindness. And you've got to be kind to yourself and you're going to be kind to other people."

The Devil Wears Prada star is also working to dispel misconceptions about speech impediments, adding, "The (lack of) information out there, or the way people misconstrue what it is, is the main issue, because stutters don't feel misunderstood.

"It's not psychological. It's not that you're nervous. It's not that you're insecure. It's not that you can't read. It's not that you don't know what you want to say. It's neurological, it's genetic, it's biological. It's not your fault."