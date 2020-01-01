Macaulay Culkin auditioned for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Macaulay Culkin has revealed he unsuccessfully auditioned for a role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The former child star, who hasn't been in a mainstream studio movie since the satirical comedy Saved! in 2004, has revealed he could have ended up starring alongside the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in the 1960s ensemble drama if he hadn't blown the audition.

"It was a disaster," Culkin told U.S. Esquire magazine. "I wouldn't have hired me. I'm terrible at auditioning anyway, and this was my first audition in like eight years."

While he didn't discuss what role he had auditioned for, reporters at Entertainment Weekly have suggested that it was for the role of an actor on the TV series Lancer, which features in the movie.

Since 2004, Culkin has appeared in independent movies and made cameos in TV shows such as Hulu comedy Dollface, alongside girlfriend Brenda Song. Last year, he starred as a boat operator in Seth Green's directorial debut Changeland.

And while the 39-year-old hasn't ruled out a return to Hollywood, he's quite happy staying at home.

"It's just - I enjoy acting. I enjoy being on set," the Home Alone star told Esquire. "I don't enjoy a lot of the other things that come around it... What's a good analogy. The Shawshank Redemption. The way he gets out of prison is to crawl through a tube of s**t, you know? It feels like to get to that kind of freedom, I'd have to crawl through a tube of s**t. And you know what? I've built a really nice prison for myself," he joked.