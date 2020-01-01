NEWS Macaulay Culkin says drugs are like 'old friends' Newsdesk Share with :







The ‘Home Alone’ star has battled with drug and alcohol addictions in the past, and whilst he insists he has never been to rehab to get sober, he no longer takes drugs “recreationally”, as he believes he has “outgrown” the substances.



Speaking to Esquire magazine, he said: “I played with some fire, I guess is the best way to put it. At the same time, I’ve never been to rehab or anything like that. I’ve never had to clean out that way. There were certain times when I had to catch myself, once or twice. ‘You’re having too good a time, Mack’.



“I mean, I’ve had friends who ask me, ‘How do I get clean?’ And I go, I’m the last person you should ask, because I’m gonna give you the worst advice, which is: Just stop. Just stop! And that’s not the way it works. But I never went so far down that road where I needed outside help. I wouldn’t be the person I am today if I hadn’t had drugs in my life at some point or another. I had some illuminating experiences - but also it’s f***ing stupid, too, you know?



“So besides the occasional muscle relaxer, no, I don’t do drugs recreationally. I still kinda drink like a fish. I drink and I smoke. But I don’t touch the things. I do love them. They’re like old friends. But sometimes you outgrow your friends.”



Macaulay insists he has never had a “drug problem”, but did rely on the substances in the past to “have fun” without “being happy”.



He confessed: “Believe me, I would know. I’ve had a lot of fun without being happy. And I’ve been happy without necessarily having fun. But also: You can have it all. Just don’t confuse the two. Because it’s easy to! A lot of times, when you’re having fun you’re rolling on MDMA or something. It doesn’t mean you’re happy. It just means you’re altered.



“One of my favourite jokes: I’ve been accused of having a drug problem, but nothing could be further from the truth. Drugs are the easiest thing I’ve ever done in my life.”



The 39-year-old star is currently in a relationship with Brenda Song, and the actress hopes he can one day return to the world of acting, because she thinks his past “tragedy” is what makes him a great actor.



She said: “I truly believe that he is the actor he is now because of all the things he had to go through. He has gone through so much tragedy; he’s had so many ups, so many downs; he’s seen the ugly side of this industry; he’s also seen the amazing side of this industry. So he can pinpoint exactly what he doesn’t want and what he doesn’t like about it. But yeah, I hope, I hope, I hope.”