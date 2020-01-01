Justin Theroux leads birthday wishes for ex-wife Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux continued to prove he's on good terms with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston by wishing her a happy 51st birthday on Tuesday.

Sharing a hilarious black and white picture of Jennifer looking angry and flexing her muscles, The Leftovers star wrote on his Instagram Stories: "Grabbing 2020 & another year just like... Happy Birthday B (red heart emoji)."

Justin and Jennifer split in February 2018 after two years of marriage.

While Jennifer didn't respond directly to her former spouse's post, she did include it in a collage of messages she'd received on her big day, writing alongside it: "Thank you for all the birthday wishes today. And thank you my sweet friends for these moving and hilarious birthday wishes. I LOVE YOU GUYS."

Other famous faces to wish Jennifer a happy birthday included her former Friends co-star Courteney Cox, who shared a picture of the pair twinning in matching glasses and captioned it: "No matter how hard you might try... there’s only one Jennifer Aniston. Happy birthday my dear friend @jenniferaniston! I love you!"

Another of Jennifer's ex Friends castmates, Matthew Perry, shared a picture of himself with the birthday girl, and wrote "Happy birthday, Jenny", while her The Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon captioned a snap of herself with Jennifer: "Happy Birthday Jen! I couldn't ask for a better friend and partner to chase my dreams with. Life is way more fun with you in it!!!"

Rita Wilson, Ellen DeGeneres, Sheryl Crow, and Chelsea Handler were among the others joining in with the birthday shout outs.