NEWS Zayn Malik shuts down comeback speculation Newsdesk Share with :







Zayn Malik has rejected online rumours suggesting he's set to release a new collaboration this week.



Fans on Tumblr began speculating that the former One Direction singer was gearing up for a comeback when one user shared a blog post claiming he was going to drop a track with Brazilian artist Rafael Allmark on Wednesday.



The tune, titled Fugir, was rumoured to only be available on iTunes Brazil and was included on the singer's 2019 self-titled EP.



Zayn had reportedly contributed an English verse to the track.



However, taking to Twitter, the Pillowtalk hitmaker denied all knowledge of the release, writing to fans: "Yo! thank you so much for letting me know about this.



"I do not have any new collaborations coming so please just keep checking here for any news. You know you will always be the first to know. Spread the word."



Followers quickly took to the comments to interact with the 27-year-old following the rare social media post and begged him to release new music soon.



Some also used the "#FreeZayn" hashtag, suggesting he was being held back from unveiling new projects by his record label, RCA Records.