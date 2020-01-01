Dwyane Wade's daughter urges other transgender children to 'be true to yourself'

Dwyane Wade's 12-year-old daughter Zaya has shared an empowering message for other kids struggling with their gender identity.

The retired basketball player, who is married to actress Gabrielle Union, recalled on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday how his child, who was named Zion, approached them and informed them she wanted be called Zaya and referred to using she and her pronouns.

Following his interview, the youngster posted a video clip on the Breaking In actress' Twitter page in which she urged her followers not to worry about being judged by others.

"Don't even worry about that, just be true to yourself," she said, while riding along in a golf cart with her dad. "What's the point of being on this earth if you're just going to try to be someone you're not? It's like, you're not even living your true self, which is like, the dumbest concept to me. Be true and don't really care what the stereotypical way of being you is."

When Dwyane asks about the struggle to be authentic even when "people are being mean", she added: "I know it can get tough, definitely. But I think you can push through, and you be the best you and especially more recently, it's become more accepting.

"But I think even through bad times, you just gotta push through. It's worth it. I feel like it's very worth it when you reach that point of like, yourself... You can look in the mirror and say hi to yourself, 'nice to meet you,' instead of, like, I don't even know who I am... It's like, full identity crisis."

Gabrielle proudly tweeted alongside the video: "Meet Zaya. She's compassionate, loving, whip smart and we are so proud of her. It’s Ok to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are. Love and light good people."

Dwyane shares Daya with his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches.