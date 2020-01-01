Shannen Doherty 'digging deep' for strength amid cancer battle

Shannen Doherty is struggling with her stress levels as she continues her battle against cancer.

The actress was diagnosed with stage four cancer a year ago but went public with her condition earlier this month - three years after she went into remission following a fight with breast cancer.

In a post on Instagram on Tuesday, Shannen admitted she's trying to "find my footing" in her latest health struggles.

Sharing a snap of herself riding a horse across a green field, she wrote: "I want to thank all of you for your love, prayers, and support. It's an odd time right now and I find my feet not completely underneath me.

"To say I have stress is an understatement. To say that I'm struggling is mild. But... I believe that I will find my footing. I'll dig deep for the inner strength I need to face it all. I pray I do it all with dignity and grace."

Concluding her post, the 48-year-old added: "I have so much to say. So much to share. I will. For now... please know how much you all help lift me."

She was quickly inundated with messages of support from her devoted followers, including one who wrote: "As a recent breast cancer survivor myself, I wish you every strength! I know this is hard, and you are feeling overwhelmed, but I want you to know that you are not alone... you have all of us prayer warriors out here fighting for you."

Another commented: "Sending love to you Shannen. when you are ready to share, we are ready to listen."